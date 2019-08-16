Music On the Hill concert series
St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
This Friday, August 16th, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome Michael Keegan on horn and organ and Mary Radspinner on harp.
This talented duet will be sure to energize you to kick off your weekend. We hope you will be able to join us this Friday at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary’s church site!
