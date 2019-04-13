Music and Poetry: Francesca and Jeanie Dean at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5-$15.

Francesca is a self-taught, sassy singer-songwriter with a big voice and personality who lives out the adage that it’s never too late to follow your dream! Wisconsin author Jeanie Dean has written several books of poetry and plays, and is known for her dynamic, energetic readings. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.