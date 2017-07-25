Music and More Concert: Jack Grassel & Jill Jensen (noon)

Event time: noon-1pm

Thursday, August 3, Noon-1pm, MUSIC AND MORE CONCERT, First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave, Racine WI. FREE! Jack Grassel-voice, Triple-neck (bass, guitar, mandolin) and Melodica, Jill Jensen-voice. Punch and cookies served. Voluntary donations to designated local non-profit organizations will be collected as will 50% of proceeds from Jack and Jill CD sales.