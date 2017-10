"Music at Historic Trinity"

presents

Voices of Eterna

April 9 at 3:00 PM

"Sacred Songs for Sacred Spaces"

"Music at Historic Trinity" welcomes Voices of Eterna, "Wisconsin's premier treble choir," on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 3 PM. The performance will take listeners through a mirage of classical, gospel, and spiritual songs including movements from Johann Michael Haydn's "Mass for the Feast of Holy Innocents," Pergolesi's infamous Lenten rendition of the "Stabat Mater," anthems of the tuneful English composer John Rutter, and so much more. Join the Voices of Eterna in this celebration of songs for the liturgical year.



MARCO ANTONIO MELENDEZ

Artistic Director & Conductor

Tickets available at the door: $10 adults, $5 under age 18