Music in the Glen: Easy Days Barbershop Quartet
Richard E. Maslowski Glendale Community Park 2200 W. Bender Road, Glendale, Wisconsin 53209
Enjoyed by audiences of all ages, Easy Days has established a reputation as a “good singing, entertaining, and full-of-fun” quartet. Easy Days performs a fast-paced floor show featuring a repertoire filled with familiar songs of the 30s and 40s, arranged to please audiences of all ages.
