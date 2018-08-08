Music in the Glen: Steve Lewandowski

Richard E. Maslowski Glendale Community Park 2200 W. Bender Road, Glendale, Wisconsin 53209

Steve Lewandowski is one of the Midwest’s main go-to guitarists. Whether backing up major artists in concert or leading his own groups in concerts and clubs, Steve has earned the respect of colleagues and fans alike as a passionate and intelligent musician.

Info
Live Music/Performance
