Music Mosaics: Farewell to Summer

Farewell to Summer

Myung Hee Chung, piano

Sunday, September 15 at 3:00pm

Light Recital Hall

Fingers dance across the keyboard as Professor Chung paints a musical picture for everyone’s listening pleasure. Featuring the following selections: Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata No. 26 subtitled Les Adieux meaning the farewell, and Frederic Chopin’s Four Ballads, considered to be some of the most challenging pieces in piano repertoire. Enjoy the lilting melody of piano music as we say farewell to summer and welcome the fall.

Tickets: 262-472-2222 Online: http://tickets.uww.edu

Adult: $14.50

Over 65: $12.50

Under 18: $8.50

UW-W Student: $6.00