Music Mosaics: Five Times the Jazz

Five Times the Jazz

Tuesday, October 29 at 7:30pm

Light Recital Hall

Jazz up your October with an evening of original compositions by Michael Hackett from his recordings; Circles and New Point of View. The jazz quintet includes Michael Hackett, trumpet; Matt Sintchak, saxophone and Brad Townsend, bass with guests, Nicholai Zielinkski, drums and Mark Sigenthaler, piano. This evening of jazz will also include some jazz standards and new compositions.

Tickets: 262-472-2222 Online: http://tickets.uww.edu

Adult: $14.50

Over 65: $12.50

Under 18: $8.50

UW-W Student: $6.00