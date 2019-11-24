Music Mosaics: A Musical Homecoming

A Musical Homecoming

Faculty & Alumni String Quartet

Sunday, November 24 at 3:00pm

Light Recital Hall

Join us for A Musical Homecoming with returning alumna Rena Blazek ‘15, viola; Mallory (Bray) Tabb ’12, violin, Richard Pretarius III ‘19, cello, and faculty members Leanne League, violin, and Benjamin Whitcomb, cello with current student Jasmyn Kosier, viola. This reunion will feature a program including Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence written after a trip to Florence, Mozart’s String Quartet in D minor, K. 421 written after spending several years abroad, and a premiere of a short work by Adam Taylor ‘19.

Tickets: 262-472-2222 Online: http://tickets.uww.edu

Adult: $14.50

Over 65: $12.50

Under 18: $8.50

UW-W Student: $6.00