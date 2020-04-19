Music Mosaics: A Prelude to Summer

A Prelude to Summer

Sunday, April 19 at 3:00pm

Light Recital Hall

This chamber music concert features Maslanka’s Remember Me with cello soloist Benjamin Whitcomb; Gottschalk’s L’Union with piano soloist Myung Hee Chung; and Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 with soloist Rachel Wood, mezzo soprano. Additional wind music will add to the ambience of the coming sunny days! A chamber music ensemble under the direction of Glenn Hayes sweetly ends the season and gives us a prelude to summer. Come hear three of your favorite soloists in one concert!

Tickets: 262-472-2222 Online: http://tickets.uww.edu

Adult: $14.50

Over 65: $12.50

Under 18: $8.50

UW-W Student: $6.00