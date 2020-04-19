Music Mosaics: A Prelude to Summer
Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
A Prelude to Summer
Sunday, April 19 at 3:00pm
Light Recital Hall
This chamber music concert features Maslanka’s Remember Me with cello soloist Benjamin Whitcomb; Gottschalk’s L’Union with piano soloist Myung Hee Chung; and Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 with soloist Rachel Wood, mezzo soprano. Additional wind music will add to the ambience of the coming sunny days! A chamber music ensemble under the direction of Glenn Hayes sweetly ends the season and gives us a prelude to summer. Come hear three of your favorite soloists in one concert!
Tickets: 262-472-2222 Online: http://tickets.uww.edu
Adult: $14.50
Over 65: $12.50
Under 18: $8.50
UW-W Student: $6.00