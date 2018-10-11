Music Mosaics: Rhapsodic Voices

For the first time onstage together, hear all six voice faculty members perform duets, trios, and quartets by renowned romantic composers such as Brahms and Schubert. Vocalists include Brian Leeper, Brygida Bziukiewicz, Adam Shelton, Bob Gehrenbeck, Sharri VanAlstine, and Rachel Wood, with pianists MyungHee Chung and Karen Boe. Rhapsodic Voices features world-class vocalists and pianists on one stage, for one night only.