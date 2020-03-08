Music Mosaics: Take Me To Your Lieder

Take Me To Your Lieder

Sunday, March 8 at 3:00pm

Light Recital Hall

Which Leid is your favorite? Take Me To Your Lieder is an afternoon of German Lieder (songs). The repertoire includes Beethoven’s op. 98 An die ferne Geliebte, and additional pieces by Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, Alma Mahler, and Erich Korngold. Performers include Myung Hee Chung, piano; Robert Gehrenbeck, baritone; Brian Leeper, baritone; Adam Shelton, tenor; Sharri VanAlstine, mezzo-soprano; and Rachel Wood, mezzo-soprano.

Tickets: 262-472-2222 Online: http://tickets.uww.edu

Adult: $14.50

Over 65: $12.50

Under 18: $8.50

UW-W Student: $6.00

Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190 View Map
