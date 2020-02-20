Music Mosaics: Woodwinds and Friends

Woodwinds and Friends

Thursday, February 20 at 7:30pm

Light Recital Hall

The UW-Whitewater Faculty Woodwind Trio, Cristina Ballatori, flute, Christian Ellenwood, clarinet, and Matthew Sintchak, saxophone, return to the Light Recital Hall stage for their 3rd Mosaics Concert with an eclectic program of music from around the world for woodwinds and friends. The program will include a world premiere by Dr. Christian Ellenwood along with a variety of colorful compositions from the 20th and 21st Centuries.

Tickets: 262-472-2222 Online: http://tickets.uww.edu

Adult: $14.50

Over 65: $12.50

Under 18: $8.50

UW-W Student: $6.00