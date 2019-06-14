Music On the Hill concert series: David Bohn

This Friday, June 14th , St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome David Bohn to the Berghaus organ. This weekend is also the kickoff to the American Guild of Organists regional conference held throughout the Greater Milwaukee hosted by the Milwaukee chapter, now celebrating its 100th anniversary.

David will be treating us to two American Premieres by Ivan Moody and Arash Azadi, as well as performances of works by Arvo Part and Oleh Harkavyy. This will be an exciting concert and we hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!