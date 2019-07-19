Music On the Hill concert series: Gayle Westfahl
This Friday, July 19, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome Gayle Westfahl to the Young Chang grand piano. This talented pianist and singer will be sure to kick your weekend off with some wonderful reflective and meditative music. We hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site and join us to hear some great music!
St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
