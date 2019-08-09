This Friday, August 9th, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome Sheri Masiakowski to the Berghaus Organ along with some friends. Donna Hryniewicki will be joining her on flute and Dave Pierce on will be joining in on bassoon.

This very talented trio of musicians will give a wonderful concert and we hope you will be able to join us this Friday at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary’s church site!