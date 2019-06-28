Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle

Google Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle - 2019-06-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle - 2019-06-28 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle - 2019-06-28 12:00:00 iCalendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle - 2019-06-28 12:00:00

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

This Friday, June 28th, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome Tim Handle to the Berghaus organ. This week’s concert will feature music composed by Br. Christopher Uehlein for the beautiful organ at the Blue Cloud Abbey in South Dakota. We hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!

Info

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle - 2019-06-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle - 2019-06-28 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle - 2019-06-28 12:00:00 iCalendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle - 2019-06-28 12:00:00