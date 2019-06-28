Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle
St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
This Friday, June 28th, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome Tim Handle to the Berghaus organ. This week’s concert will feature music composed by Br. Christopher Uehlein for the beautiful organ at the Blue Cloud Abbey in South Dakota. We hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!
