Music On the Hill concert series: Aaron Mathews

St. John XXIII Parish pleased to welcome back “Music On the Hill,” for its third season. This lunchtime concert series runs every Friday from June 1st through August 31st at St. Mary’s church site. These approximately 30-minute concerts will feature local and regional musicians performing a wide variety of music. All concerts begin at noon, and we are pleased that our friends from CRE will be joining us and selling some treats!

This Friday, June 7th we will be featuring Aaron Mathews, Director of Music at St. Charles in Hartland. This amazing pianist, who just accepted a position as Artist-in-Residence and Assistant Professor of Piano at Xavier University in Louisiana, is sure to inspire and amaze! We hope you can stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!