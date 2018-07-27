Music on the Monument: Step-In-Out (11:30am)

Monument Square (Racine) 600 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Music on the Monument is a summer-long music series which provides free outdoor concerts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 31 featuring classic rock bands. This 12-week concert series gives local musicians the opportunity to perform and highlight the music talent Racine has to offer. Chairs will be provided.

Monument Square (Racine) 600 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
