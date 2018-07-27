Music on the Monument: Step-In-Out (11:30am)
Monument Square (Racine) 600 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
Music on the Monument is a summer-long music series which provides free outdoor concerts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 31 featuring classic rock bands. This 12-week concert series gives local musicians the opportunity to perform and highlight the music talent Racine has to offer. Chairs will be provided.
Info
