Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz

Google Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 iCalendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-05 12:00:00

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

This Friday, July 5th, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome back Drew Rutz to the Berghaus organ. Come kick off your Holiday weekend with some great “Music Celebrating America.” We hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!

Info

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 iCalendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-05 12:00:00