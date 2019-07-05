Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz
St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
This Friday, July 5th, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome back Drew Rutz to the Berghaus organ. Come kick off your Holiday weekend with some great “Music Celebrating America.” We hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!
St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
