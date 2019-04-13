Music and Poetry: Francesca and Jean Dean

The Coffee House 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Francesca is a self-taught, sassy singer-songwriter with a big voice and personality who believes that it’s never too late to follow your dream! Wisconsin author Jeanie Dean has written several books of poetry and plays, and is known for her dynamic, energetic readings. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5-$15. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.

414-534-4612
