Music Under the Stars w/Abraxas
Paliafito Eco-Arts Park 301-, 315 W. Walker St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Arts @ Large's first concert of the season features Walker’s Point favorite “Abraxas” – a Santana cover band. Free concert at Paliafito Eco-Arts Park, Corner of 3rd and Walker Streets. In case of rain, concerts held at the A@L Community Center, 1100 South 5th St. Food and Beverage Vendors.
Concerts, Kids & Family, Live Music/Performance