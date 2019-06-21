Music Under the Stars w/Abraxas

Paliafito Eco-Arts Park 301-, 315 W. Walker St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Arts @ Large's first concert of the season features Walker’s Point favorite “Abraxas” – a Santana cover band. Free concert at Paliafito Eco-Arts Park, Corner of 3rd and Walker Streets. In case of rain, concerts held at the A@L Community Center, 1100 South 5th St. Food and Beverage Vendors.

Paliafito Eco-Arts Park 301-, 315 W. Walker St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Concerts, Kids & Family, Live Music/Performance
4147637379
