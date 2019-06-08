I believe it was the philosopher T. Swift who said "It's like I got this music in my mind saying 'It's gonna be alright.'"

We couldn't agree more, so we're having a free music trivia night!

Everything from Beethoven to boy bands; from Coltrane to Cardi B, John Denver to Chicago! We have an entire quiz all about music on Saturday, June 8th.

And we're partnering with our good friends at Summerfest! They will provide some amazing prizes to our winning teams including tickets, swag & more!