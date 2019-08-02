Music On the Hill concert series: Tim Handle

This Friday, August 2nd, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome back Tim Handle to the Berghaus pipe organ for a concert titled, “In the Trenches.” Come hear the story of Ernst and his nephew Paul Brockmann who composed some wonderful music while stuck in the trenches, dreaming of peace and beauty but stuck fighting in the destruction and ugliness of war. We hope you can join us at 12:00 Noon this Friday at St. Mary’s church site to hear the music of Ernst and Paul Brockmann!