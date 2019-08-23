Music On the Hill concert series: Susan DeMarco

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

This Friday, August 23rd, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome Susan DeMarco to the beautiful Berghaus pipe organ. Susan moved from Houston, TX up to the Cedarburg area this past winter when she took the position of Director of Liturgical music at St. Francis Borgia. This talented musician will be sure to wow as she shares her talents with us.

We hope you can join us this Friday at 12:00 Noon at the St. Mary’s church site to hear this amazing organist!

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
