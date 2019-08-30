This Friday, August 30th, for the season finale for the St. John XXIII “Music On the Hill” concert series, we are pleased to welcome Laura Vorwerk on violin and Drew Rutz on organ. This talented pair of musicians will be sure to impress with some exciting and beautiful music. We wish you all a safe and wonderful Labor Day weekend and hope you will be able to join us at 12:00 Noon at the St. Mary’s church site!