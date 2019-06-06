Musica del Lago @ Colectivo Lakefront

Colectivo Coffee and the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at UW-Milwaukee are pleased to announce this year’s lineup for the Música del Lago concert series at Colectivo’s Lakefront cafe!

Now in its fifteenth year, this series highlights some of our city’s finest Latin music groups. All shows take place at 7pm, on Thursday evenings. We hope to see you there!

Música del Lago 2019 – FREE Latin Music Performance Series – Thursdays @ Colectivo Lakefront, 7pm.

June 6 – Carlos Adames Group

June 20 – Bahía

July 18 – Golpe Tierra

August 1 – Clave y Afinque

August 8 – De La Buena

August 15 – Orquesta Salsa Power

August 22 – Rain Date

Additional summer Thursdays feature performances from our friends at Florentine Opera! Free parking is available across the street in the lot next to the sailing center. Concert cancellations due to inclement weather will be announced on the Colectivo News and Events and Facebook pages no later than 5pm the same day of the show.