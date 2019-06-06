Musica del Lago @ Colectivo Lakefront
Colectivo Coffee (Lakefront) 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Colectivo Coffee and the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at UW-Milwaukee are pleased to announce this year’s lineup for the Música del Lago concert series at Colectivo’s Lakefront cafe!
Now in its fifteenth year, this series highlights some of our city’s finest Latin music groups. All shows take place at 7pm, on Thursday evenings. We hope to see you there!
Música del Lago 2019 – FREE Latin Music Performance Series – Thursdays @ Colectivo Lakefront, 7pm.
June 6 – Carlos Adames Group
June 20 – Bahía
July 18 – Golpe Tierra
August 1 – Clave y Afinque
August 8 – De La Buena
August 15 – Orquesta Salsa Power
August 22 – Rain Date
Additional summer Thursdays feature performances from our friends at Florentine Opera! Free parking is available across the street in the lot next to the sailing center. Concert cancellations due to inclement weather will be announced on the Colectivo News and Events and Facebook pages no later than 5pm the same day of the show.