“Musical Gems through the Ages” Milwaukee Concert Band

The program, directed by Jeremy Davis, will feature popular music from different eras of history. Featured will be the Overture “Eroica,” based on themes from Beethoven’s Third Symphony, the overture from Rossini’s Barber of Seville; Corktown Saturday Night, a medley of Irish Jigs arranged by William Rhoads; Bravada, a paso doble by Frederic Curzon; Clare Grundman’s Fantasy on American Sailing Songs; and Selection from Porgy and Bess by George Gershwin. The final piece is the Best of Final Fantasy VII.

In 2015, the Milwaukee Historical Society recognized the Milwaukee Concert Band with an award for providing music to the Milwaukee area for 75 years.