Musical MainStage Concert Series: Sounds of Soul
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
A little Aretha, a little Stevie - a tip of the hat to the singers of soul
Last season we took our first walk down the streets of Motown. Now we’ll expand the map and the calendar for a stroll through as many soulful sights and sounds as time will allow. You’ll want to board the “Love Train” because “Mercy, Mercy Me,” we’re gonna give this one a little “Respect!”
Ryan Charles
Cynthia Cobb
Marcya Daneille
Shawn Holmes
Rising Star: Erica Lofton (University School of Milwaukee)
Piano: Kerry Hart Bieneman
Guitar: Casey Olson
Drums: Tim Karth
Bass Guitar: Eric Hervey
Narrators: Susan Loveridge and Bob Hirschi
TICKETS
Adult Price – $22
Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $19
Groups of 10 or more – $17
Mondays at 7:30 PM, Tuesdays at 2 PM & 7:30 PM
$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order
Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.