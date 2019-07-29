Musical Mondays: De La Buena Five (6:30pm)

Lake Park’s Musical Mondays free concert series on Tuesday announced a diverse lineup of top artists for the program’s 22nd season, which runs this summer from July 8 through Aug. 26.

The 2019 headliners include nationally acclaimed recording artists Robbie Fulks and Kevin Gordon and top Milwaukee bands Mark Davis Quartet with vocalist Donna Woodall, De La Buena Five, The R&BCadets, The Tritonics, Extra Crispy Brass Band and SistaStrings.

Shows take place from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Lake Park’s Summer Stage, just south of the playground and tennis courts and near the park building at 2975 N. Lake Park Rd. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be held in the lower level of the Lake Park Pavilion below Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro.

The Milwaukee group performs a lively and unique Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz sound, exploring the textures and rhythms of Latin musics of the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions.

More information on Musical Mondays and on the park’s Wonderful Wednesdays series, which is

geared to children and families, is available at http://lakeparkfriends.org/visit/events/music-in-thepark/.

Lake Park Friends, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the preservation and enjoyment ofMilwaukee County’s historic Lake Park, presents both concert series. It produces the shows in cooperation with Milwaukee County Parks and with support from a generous Coles Family Foundation donation and volunteer members. More information on Lake Park Friends and Lake Park is at http://lakeparkfriends.org/.