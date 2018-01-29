Musical MainStage Concert Series presents "Elton John: Rocket Man"

Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122

In his five-decade career, this Grammy, Tony, and Oscar-Winning artist has provided us with hundreds of memorable musical moments.  Elton John's fifty-year partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin has produced such hits as "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Crocodile Rock," and "Candle In The Wind." You;re sure to sing along when our talented cast pays tribute to the sounds of Sir Elton Hercules John. 

Adult Price – $21

Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18

Groups of 15 or more – $16

