Musical MainStage Concert Series presents "Elton John: Rocket Man"
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
In his five-decade career, this Grammy, Tony, and Oscar-Winning artist has provided us with hundreds of memorable musical moments. Elton John's fifty-year partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin has produced such hits as "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Crocodile Rock," and "Candle In The Wind." You;re sure to sing along when our talented cast pays tribute to the sounds of Sir Elton Hercules John.
Adult Price – $21
Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18
Groups of 15 or more – $16
