Mutual Aid Disaster Relief - Disaster Capitalism

MUTUAL AID DISASTER RELIEF

presents a SPECIAL WORKSHOP:

“Building the Movement for Mutual Aid”

Don't miss this 2-part workshop! The first part is an accessible & entertaining introductory presentation, Part 1: "Protectors vs Profiteers": An Illustrated Presentation about Disaster Capitalism and the Rising Resistance to It. Tuesday, April 17, 6:00pm @ UWM Student Union, 2nd Floor Wisconsin Rooms

The second part is a deeper, participatory workshop for affinity groups and individuals who are ready to get involved, Part 2: "Giving out best, Ready for the worst": Solidarity, Grassroots Power Building, & Community Organizing as Preparation. Wednesday, April 18, 6:00pm @ UWM Student Union, 2nd Floor Wisconsin Rooms

Free admission - all are welcome!

The Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADRelief) Training Team is visiting our community. Currently MADRelief is on a national capacity-building and educational tour. They will explain how natural storms turn into unnatural disasters through dangerous new forms of "disaster capitalism" and "extreme resource extraction," and train diverse affinity groups on principles of grassroots direct action humanitarian aid and crisis response, covering a wide range of topics such as “Solidarity, Not Charity,” “Scouting, Mapping, and Understanding Your Community’s Resources,” “Building Power in Collaboration,” “Overcoming Trauma Together,” and “The Logic of Logistics.”