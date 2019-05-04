MyPlant by Teens Grow Greens sponsored by Outpost Natural Foods
Weber's Greenhouse 4215 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
Bring the kids down to Weber's Greenhouse, powered by Teens Grow Greens! The MyPlant program runs every Saturday morning from 9am-Noon through mid-July.
MyPlant provides a hands-on experience for kids that shows the full life cycle of how food gets to their plate, while giving them their own seedling to take home and grow. Kids follow a variety of stations, mentored by interns from Teens Grow Greens, where they get a seedling, plant it in their own terra cotta pot with a mixture of soil and compost, water it, and give it a name! Kids will also receive a healthy snack courtesy of Outpost Natural Foods.
Free and open to the public.
For more info on Teens Grow Greens visit www.teensgrowgreens.org