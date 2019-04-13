Mystical Arts of Tibet: "Sacred Music, Sacred Dance"

The monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery have crossed the globe to offer authentic, sacred Tibetan arts to the world. In a tradition that dates back 2,500 years, this program is both inspiring and transforming — as relevant today as in past millennia. Join in the weeklong celebration by watching the monks create an intricate sand mandala at Milwaukee’s City Hall.

