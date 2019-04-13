Mystical Arts of Tibet: "Sacred Music, Sacred Dance"

Tripoli Shrine Center 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

The monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery have crossed the globe to offer authentic, sacred Tibetan arts to the world. In a tradition that dates back 2,500 years, this program is both inspiring and transforming — as relevant today as in past millennia. Join in the weeklong celebration by watching the monks create an intricate sand mandala at Milwaukee’s City Hall.

For further information about Early Music Now, visit EarlyMusicNow.org.

Tripoli Shrine Center 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Concerts
414.225.3113
