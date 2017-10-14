Mythos Fantasia: Artist Reception with John Zieloski

Inspiration Studios welcomes to its gallery walls the paintings of emerging Milwaukee artist, John Zieloski, in his first solo exhibition. His fantasy-inspired body of work, entitled Mythos Fantasia, will be on display in the West Allis gallery, located at 1500 S. 73rd Street, October 5 through October 30. An Artist Reception is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, from 6:00 to 9:00pm. Admission is free and complimentary refreshments will be served.

