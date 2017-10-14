Mythos Fantasia: Artist Reception with John Zieloski
Inspiration Studios 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Inspiration Studios welcomes to its gallery walls the paintings of emerging Milwaukee artist, John Zieloski, in his first solo exhibition. His fantasy-inspired body of work, entitled Mythos Fantasia, will be on display in the West Allis gallery, located at 1500 S. 73rd Street, October 5 through October 30. An Artist Reception is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, from 6:00 to 9:00pm. Admission is free and complimentary refreshments will be served.
Mythos Fantasia is available for viewing during Zieloski’s Artist Reception, Saturday, October 14, 6:00-9:00pm, and during October events at the studio. Private viewings are also encouraged. Inspiration Studios is located at 1500 S. 73rd Street. More information is available at www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com.