Mythos Fantasia: Fantasy-Inspired Exhibit of Emerging Artist, John Zieloski
Inspiration Studios 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Inspiration Studios welcomes to its gallery walls the paintings of emerging Milwaukee artist, John Zieloski, in his first solo exhibition. His fantasy-inspired body of work, entitled Mythos Fantasia, will be on display in the West Allis gallery, located at 1500 S. 73rd Street, October 5 through October 30.
