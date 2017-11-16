Next Act Theatre presents: "The Secret Mask" by Rick Chafe

Next Act Theatre continues its 2017-18 season with the United States Premiere of THE SECRET MASK by Rick Chafe, a funny and heart-warming story of a father-son reconciliation. It will run November 16 – December 10, 2017 at Next Act’s home, 255 South Water Street, in Walker’s Point.

George and his father, Ernie, haven't spoken for years, but suddenly George is asked to help Ernie cope with the aftermath of a stroke. Ernie struggles to regain language and memory, as George tries to overcome his long-hurt feelings, caring for a stranger he once called Dad. Each man must make sense of the past while facing an uncertain, newly-entwined future – a moving parable of prodigal sons... and fathers.

Opening night is Friday, November 17. Tickets range from $28 - $38 and may be purchased by calling 414-278-0765 or visiting www.nextact.org.

Edward Morgan will direct the production. The cast will feature the talents of Milwaukee veterans James Pickering as Ernie and Tami Workentin as Mae, and, making his Next Act debut, Drew Parker as George.