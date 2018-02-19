Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents its John D. (Jack) Lewis New Play Development Program

As a central component of its John D. (Jack) Lewis New Play Development Program, Milwaukee Repertory Theater announces its workshop reading series. Since 1958, Milwaukee Rep has premiered nearly 150 plays and musicals. Last season, The Rep announced the creation of the John D. (Jack) Lewis New Play Development Program to rededicate and increase The Rep’s commitment to creating new work by producing up to five new plays across its three theaters each season. The workshop reading series allows audiences a sneak peek at The Rep’s commissioned new plays in progress, as well as the chance to experience other new projects and writers under exploration.

The Not-So-Accidental Conviction of Eleven Milwaukee “Anarchists” - Monday, February 19, 7:00pm

Presented at Puddler’s Hall

By Martín Zimmerman | Directed by Joshua Brody

Dramaturged by Brent Hazelton

In 1917 a bomb went off at the Milwaukee police station and eleven Italian “anarchists” were charged. But what really happened that day? Four actors gather to devise a play about the incident, and in the process, unveil larger questions about ethnic politics, the justice system, and our own city.

For more information, please visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com