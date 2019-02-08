Naked Giants w/TWEN & Platinum Boys

While Naked Giants are happy to play the role of the dumb, hedonistic rock band, don’t be fooled for a second – they’re one of the brightest, smartest acts out there at the moment. And this is also just the beginning of what they’re already planning to be a long and rewarding career. Even at this early stage, they’re taking it as seriously as they are just having a good time. They have a lot to say and they’re not afraid to say it, but they also relish in what making music has, even already, given back to them.