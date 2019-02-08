Naked Giants w/TWEN & Platinum Boys
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
While Naked Giants are happy to play the role of the dumb, hedonistic rock band, don’t be fooled for a second – they’re one of the brightest, smartest acts out there at the moment. And this is also just the beginning of what they’re already planning to be a long and rewarding career. Even at this early stage, they’re taking it as seriously as they are just having a good time. They have a lot to say and they’re not afraid to say it, but they also relish in what making music has, even already, given back to them.
Info
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance