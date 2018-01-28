Winter Music Series: What's His Name and the other Guy (4pm)
Delafield History Center (Hawks Inn) 426 Wells St., Delafield, Wisconsin 53018
Back by popular demand, these guys bring a great music, energy and comedy to our series. Greg Valde and Brian Lucas have been playing together for almost 20 years. SummerStage hosts our Winter Music Series at the Delafield History Center. Join us for a great evening.
Concerts, Live Music/Performance