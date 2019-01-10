NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program

Free 12-session education program for family, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. It is taught by trained facilitators who are also family members and know what it is like to have a loved one living with mental illness.

When: Thursdays, from January 10 - March 28, 2019, 6-8:30 PM

Location: NAMI GM, 3200 S. 3rd St., Unit 6, Milwaukee WI 53207 REGISTRATION REQUIRED.