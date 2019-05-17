The NARI Aurora Cancer Care House Soirée on May 17, 6-9 p.m., is a dazzling, must-attend event that raises money to support the Aurora Health Foundation. This year’s Soirée is being held at a newly remodeled home near Lake Michigan that’s never been open to the public before.

Soirée attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to explore the interior and exterior renovations of this beautiful Whitefish Bay home. The first floor was enlarged by J&J Contractors I with two additions that transformed the home into a bright and open floor plan over the course of an extensive, eight-month remodel. Through finishes and décor, the homeowners have created a relaxed beachside aesthetic that complements their location near Lake Michigan.

The home now boasts a stunning kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and an oversized island that’s ideal for the family’s everyday life as well as entertaining. The kitchen and dining room were reconfigured to smoothly flow into an adjoining den where shiplap walls create depth and a new focal point. A mudroom with a dog washing station was added, along with a new entry way, siding, windows and a backyard stamped concrete entertaining area.

The Soirée raises funds for Team Phoenix, an Aurora Health Foundation initiative that assists cancer survivors to regain endurance, strength, flexibility and overall health and wellness after cancer treatment by training for a sprint-distance triathlon. All funds raised through the NARI Aurora Cancer Care House Soirée will be matched by the Ruud Family Foundation.

Tickets for the evening are $150 and include extravagant hors d’oeuvres sponsored by Saz’s Fine Catering, sparkling beverages, live music and admission to the weekend’s Tour of Remodeled Homes that runs May 18 and 19. A portion of the proceeds from both the Soirée and the Tour of Remodeled Homes will go to the Aurora Health Foundation.

In 2017, NARI Milwaukee partnered with the Aurora Health Foundation to create a special fundraising event to kick off its annual Tour of Remodeled Homes. Over the past two years, NARI Milwaukee has raised $25,000 for the Aurora Health Foundation to support cancer care and research.

NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes, May 18-19:

The NARI Aurora Cancer Care House Soirée kicks off the 20th annual NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes, which runs Sat., May 18, through Sun., May 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online and $20 at the door. Visit naritourofremodeledhomes.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

During the Tour of Remodeled Homes, see first-hand how kitchens can be opened up and transformed into home chef dream spaces. Walk through luxury master baths complete with steam showers and soaking tubs. And, you don’t want to miss updated and expanded family rooms, mudrooms and garages. See before-and-after images and talk to the designers who took a homeowner’s dream and turned it into reality.

The professionally remodeled homes on the Tour are clustered in three groups: five are located in the Elm Grove, Brookfield, Wauwatosa area; six remodeled homes are along the North Shore; and four homes are in or nearby New Berlin.

For more information on the NARI Aurora Cancer Care House Soirée and NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes, visit NARImilwaukee.org or call 414-771-4071.