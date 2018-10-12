NARI HOME & REMODELING SHOW

The NARI Home & Remodeling Show Oct. 12-14 at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park is the place to gather ideas, inspiration and expert advice from true home improvement professionals.

More than 100 exhibitors who are all members of NARI Milwaukee will be on hand to answer questions, make recommendations and provide homeowners with guidance, solutions and creative suggestions.

Participating exhibitors run the gamut of remodeling and home improvement products and services from design/build firms to specialized contractors for all areas the home, including roofing, gutters, windows, doors, HVAC, plumbing and more.

NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show Details:

Hours:

Fri., Oct. 12, Noon – 8 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 13, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In addition, this year’s show features a:

• Smart Home Gallery showcasing products designed to automate, simplify and enhance life at home

• Home Solutions Stage with area experts addressing a variety of topics, including “Preparing Your Home for Winter,” “Designing for Small Spaces” and “Tips to Hire a Contractor”

• Make-It-Take-It area with Farmhouse Paint Bar & Café where attendees can create their own vintage wooden sign to liven up their home décor (tickets sold separately)

• Oktoberfest Tent with live German music, food and beer. Rob Zellermayer, a Milwaukee beer guru and general manager of Ray’s Wine & Spirits, will conduct a German beer tasting each day – Fri., Oct. 12, 3 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 13, 5 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 13, Noon

• Holiday Lights Display that’s sure to amaze and delight young and old, created by Christmas Décor by Swimming Pool Services

• Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines will be broadcast live at the show on Oct. 13

Tickets & Parking

$8 in advance (online only); $10 at the door; Seniors (60+) are $8 at the door; children age 17 and younger and retired and active duty military personnel (with I.D.) are free

$6 for parking at State Fair; ample street parking is also available

For more information on the Home & Remodeling Show or to receive a free copy of the annual membership directory, visit NARImilwaukee.org or call 414-771-4071.

# # #

NARI Milwaukee is a 700-member strong organization that represents the best remodeling and home improvement professionals in the area. Since 1961, NARI Milwaukee has been a trusted resource for consumers. The non-profit promotes professionalism, ethical conduct and sound business practices in the remodeling industry and works to educate and inform Milwaukee-area homeowners. Consumers can have peace of mind and confidence when selecting and working with a NARI Milwaukee member. For more information on NARI and its members, visit NARImilwaukee.org or call 414-771-4071 for free copy of the membership directory.