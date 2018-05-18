NARI Milwaukee Aurora Cancer Care House Fundraiser

The 19th annual NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes, featuring 19 project locations, will open with an exclusive showing of the NARI Aurora Cancer Care House on Fri., May 18, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The public is invited to attend this VIP fundraiser for cancer research and custom care hosted in a luxuriously renovated Pewaukee Lake home. The whole house remodel by Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource will showcase a unique design with quality craftsmanship and high-end products and finishes. In addition to the private showing of the remodeled home, the soiree will feature fine hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and entertainment. Guests will park at St. Anthony Catholic Church, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave. in Pewaukee, and be privately driven to and from the home courtesy of Holz Motors. Limited tickets to this event are $150 each, which includes admission to the Tour of Remolded Homes May 19-20. Through Fri., May 18, advance tickets for the NARI Aurora Cancer Care House can be purchased between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the NARI Milwaukee office, 11815 W. Dearbourn Ave. in Wauwatosa or online at www.NARIMilwaukee.org.