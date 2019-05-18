NARI Milwaukee Hosts Tour of Remodeled Homes + Charity Event

For today’s homeowners, the remodeling possibilities are endless. To showcase some of the best remodels in the Milwaukee area, 15 local homes will be open for tours Sat., May 18, and Sun., May 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., during the 20th annual NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes. Tickets are $15 in advance online and $20 at the door (a portion of the ticket proceeds will support the Aurora Health Foundation’s Team Phoenix, a cancer survivor initiative). Visit naritourofremodeledhomes.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

During the Tour of Remodeled Homes, see first-hand how kitchens can be opened up and transformed into home chef dream spaces. Walk through luxury master baths complete with steam showers and soaking tubs. And, you don’t want to miss updated and expanded family rooms, mudrooms (one even has a dog washing station) and garages. See before-and-after images and talk to the designers who took a homeowner’s dream and turned it into reality.

The 15 professionally remodeled homes on the Tour are clustered in three groups: five are located in the Elm Grove, Brookfield, Wauwatosa area; six remodeled homes are along the North Shore; and four homes are in or nearby New Berlin.

• Kitchen – 20470 Endicott Ct., Brookfield, by Connor Remodeling & Design, Inc. and Kohler Signature Store by First Supply

• Whole House Remodel, Kitchen, Great Room, Baths – 4480 Danbury Dr., Brookfield, by Allen Kitchen & Bath

• Kitchen, Sun Room, Bedroom, Baths, Lower Level – 14920 Clare Bridge Ln., Brookfield, by S&K Remodeling

• Historical Restoration, Kitchen, Great Room, Sun Room – 1385 Crescent Dr., Elm Grove, by Klassen Remodeling & Design

• Whole House Remodel, Kitchen, Baths, Lower Level – 6617 Revere Ave, Wauwatosa, by QRS Group

• Kitchen – 117 W. Miller Dr., Mequon, by Design Tech Remodeling

• Whole House Remodel, Kitchen, Baths, Mudroom – 7800 N. Mohawk Rd., Village of Fox Point, Froze Design Build, Inc.

• First Floor Remodel, Kitchen, Office – 5001 N Palisades Rd., Whitefish Bay, by J&J Contractors I, LLC

• Kitchen – 4716 N Wilshire Rd., Whitefish Bay, by Story Hill Renovations, LLC

• Kitchen, Mudroom, Powder Room – 2604 E Beverly Pl., Shorewood, by Refined Renovations

• Kitchen, Master Suite – 3452 N Hackett Ave, Milwaukee, by Angela Westmore LLC

• First Floor Remodel, Kitchen – 6085 Thornapple Dr., Greendale, by J&J Contractors I, LLC

• Whole House Remodel, Kitchen, Dining Room, Bath – 5315 S. Skyline Dr., New Berlin, by The Cabinet Maker, LLC and Renovations Group, Inc.

• Master Suite, Great Room, Office, Porch – 17400 W. Small Rd., New Berlin, by Joseph Douglas Homes and Remodeling

• Kitchen, Great Room, Master Suite, Lower Level – 3261 S. El Dorado Dr., New Berlin, by Renovations Group, Inc.

May 17 Kickoff – NARI Aurora Cancer Care House Soirée

In 2017, NARI Milwaukee partnered with the Aurora Health Foundation to create a special fundraising event to kick off its annual Tour of Remodeled Homes.

This year, the VIP charity event is being held at a spectacular Whitefish Bay home near Lake Michigan that was recently remodeled by J&J Contractors, a long-standing NARI Milwaukee member.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will support Team Phoenix, an Aurora Health Foundation initiative that assists cancer survivors to regain endurance, strength, flexibility and overall health and wellness after cancer treatment by training for a sprint-distance triathlon. All funds raised through the NARI Aurora Cancer Care House Soirée will be matched by the Ruud Family Foundation.

Tickets for the evening are $150 and include hors d’oeuvres, sparkling beverages, live music and admission to the weekend’s Tour of Remodeled Homes.

Over the past two years, NARI Milwaukee has raised $25,000 for the Aurora Health Foundation all supporting cancer care and research.

For more information on the NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes and the Aurora Cancer Care House Soirée, visit NARImilwaukee.org or call 414-771-4071.

NARI Milwaukee is a 700-member strong organization that represents the best remodeling and home improvement professionals in the area. Since 1961, NARI Milwaukee has been a trusted resource for consumers. The non-profit promotes professionalism, ethical conduct and sound business practices in the remodeling industry and works to educate and inform Milwaukee-area homeowners. Consumers can have peace of mind and confidence when selecting and working with a NARI Milwaukee member. For more information on NARI and its members, visit NARImilwaukee.org or call 414-771-4071 for free copy of the membership directory.