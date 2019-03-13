Nationally-Touring Headliner, Nate Craig returns to Milwaukee for one-night only!

Comedian Nate Craig, performs at The Underground Collaborative for a one-night-only event! The Madison-native has been featured on Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle” and “Tosh.0”, MTV’s “Acting Out”, and AXS Network’s “Gotham Comedy Live”. Nate also does theater tours with Bill Burr and headlines all over the country. Don’t miss your chance to see Wisconsin’s own, Nate Craig, in Milwaukee, Wednesday, March 13!

Also featuring stand up from Milwaukee’s-own Greg Bach, Carson Leet, and Joe Riley!

Tickets are only $12 presale or $15 day of the show. Grab yours before it’s too late!

Presented by Milwaukee Comedy.

About Nate Craig:

A nationally touring headliner and regular at The Hollywood Improv, The NY Comedy Cellar, and Largo (LA) among others. Nate plays “Phil” in the Netflix series “Maniac” and was a cast member on TruTV’s “World’s Dumbest”. He was recently featured on Season two of Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle” and AXS Gotham Comedy Live. Nate has appearances on Comedy Central’s Tosh.0 and “Mash-up”, which he also wrote for. He’s written for 3 seasons of “Ridiculousness” on MTV and his album Nate Craig “Eggshell” debuted in the Pandora “Comedy Spotlight” at Pandora.com.

Nate has been featured at the Bridgetown, RIOT LA, and HBO Las Vegas Comedy Festivals, and has headlined the “Laugh Your Asheville Off” and “San Francisco Comedy and Burrito Festivals”. He’s been on “You Made it Weird” with Pete Holmes, has written for “A Prairie Home Companion” with Garrison Keillor, and was featured on the “Best of the Bob & Tom Radio Show”. He does theater tours with Bill Burr, headlines all over the country and has multiple full length comedy albums available on iTunes and everywhere else.