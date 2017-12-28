Comedian Nate Craig w/Josh Ballew & Kaitlin McCarthy

Comedian Nate Craig, performs at Milwaukee’s Underground Collaborative for a one-night-only event! The Madison-native has been featured on Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle” and “Tosh.0”, MTV’s “Acting Out”, and AXS Network’s “Gotham Comedy Live”. Nate also does theater tours with Bill Burr and headlines all over the country. He'll also be appearing the Netflix series "Maniacs" starring Jonah Hill, Emma Stone and Sally Field in 2018. Don’t miss your chance to see Wisconsin’s own, Nate Craig, in Milwaukee, Thursday, December 28!

Also featuring stand up from Josh Ballew and Kaitlin McCarthy!

Tickets are only $12 presale or $15 day of the show. Grab yours before it’s too late!

ABOUT NATE CRAIG:

Nate Craig is a nationally touring, headlining comedian and was recently featured on Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle”, and MTV’s “Acting Out”. He’s been on AXS Network’s “Gotham Comedy Live”, was a cast member on truTV’s “World’s Dumbest” and has also appeared on Comedy Central’s Tosh.0 and “Mash-up”, which he also wrote for. He currently writes for “Ridiculousness” on MTV and his latest full length comedy album, Nate Craig “Eggshell”, was released in the Pandora’s “Comedy Spotlight” at Pandora.com. Nate has headlined and been featured at comedy festivals such as RIOT LA, Bridgetown and the HBO Las Vegas Comedy Festivals. He’s been featured on “You Made it Weird” with Pete Holmes, has written for “A Prairie Home Companion” with Garrison Keillor and has been featured on the “Best of the Bob & Tom Radio Show”. Nate also does theater tours with Bill Burr, headlines all over the country and has multiple full length comedy albums available on iTunes and everywhere else.