Nathan Timmel

Jokerz Comedy Club 11400 W. Silver Spring Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53225

Not as serious as Plato, but lighter than Socrates. Not as edgy as Clinton, but livelier than Nixon. Not as heavy as GWAR, but deeper than Culture Club. Nathan finds humor in everything from making babies to overcrowded prisons, creating comedy that’s intelligent, fun, and engaging (with a sprinkling of raucousness).

Jokerz Comedy Club 11400 W. Silver Spring Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53225
Comedy, Live Music/Performance
