National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Milwaukee Walk

NAMI Greater Milwaukee will hold its NAMIWalk on Saturday morning, May 19th at Veterans Park. Molly Fay, Host of WTMJ4 Morning Blend, is emcee. Registration and family-friendly entertainment starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K walk starts at 11 a.m.

Register at: www.namiwalks.org/greatermilwaukee or call (414) 344-0447. There is no charge although donations are encouraged.

Among other programs, the Walk helps pay for support groups and educational classes for those with mental illness and their families, and community education.

The Walk is pet friendly and includes face-painting, clowns, a 10-piece horn band, drum line, coffee, bagels, hotdogs, and other food. Free parking.