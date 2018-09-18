National Cheeseburger Day
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
National Cheeseburger Day is upon us and Control has announced a special promotion set to take place at both Chicago and Milwaukee SafeHouse locations. Kicking off on Tuesday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 21 agents will be welcomed to enjoy half-off all Black Ops Burgers daily between 11am to 2pm.
